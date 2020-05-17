Four killed as small plane crashes in Brazil

Four killed as small plane crashes in BrazilPTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 17-05-2020 07:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 07:55 IST
A small plane carrying a doctor sick with COVID-19 crashed in the Brazilian state of Ceara on Friday night, killing all four people on the aircraft, according to online news site G1, citing the state's firefighters
The sick doctor was being transferred to an intensive care unit in his home state of Piaui. Two medical staffers treating him, as well as the pilot, were also on the plane
The Ceara Fire Department and Sao Bernardo municipality, where the plane crashed, did not immediately respond to requests for information.
