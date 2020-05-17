Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak President Arif Alvi issues order to form caretaker govt, conduct elections in Gilgit-Baltistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-05-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 13:47 IST
Pak President Arif Alvi issues order to form caretaker govt, conduct elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
File photo

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has promulgated an order to form a caretaker government as well as to conduct elections in Gilgit-Baltistan province, a move strongly opposed by India. The presidential promulgation came days after the Pakistan Supreme Court on April 30 allowed the federal government to amend a 2018 administrative order to conduct general elections in the region. The Gilgit-Baltistan Order of 2018 provided for administrative changes, including authorizing the Prime Minister of Pakistan to legislate on an array of subjects.

India has conveyed its strong protest to Islamabad for its efforts to bring "material change" to territories under its "illegal and forcible" occupation after the apex court allowed holding of elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Delhi said a demarche was issued to a senior Pakistani diplomat lodging a strong protest over the court ruling and clearly conveying that the entire union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India.

According to a notification issued by the Federal Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday, President Alvi promulgated the "Gilgit-Baltistan Election and Caretaker Amendment Order, 2020" to conduct transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly will complete its five-year tenure on June 24. The presidential order said it was necessary to provide for the adoption of laws to install a caretaker government in Gilgit-Baltistan for conducting a fair and transparent election. According to a Dawn newspaper report, president of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party president for Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Jaffar Shah, said there was no provision for forming a caretaker government in the region and this difficulty has been removed after the presidential order.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly polls would be conducted on time and the caretaker government would arrange elections within two months, he said, adding that there is a law to extend the tenure of the caretaker government in special circumstances. In reply to a question, Shah said the COVID-19 situation would not be a hurdle in the election process. However, special arrangements would be made to conduct elections in these circumstances.

The Pakistan government this week also signed a whopping Rs 442 billion contract with a joint venture of a Chinese state-run firm and a commercial arm of Pakistan's powerful military for construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam in Gilgit-Baltistan. India on Thursday took strong note of Pakistan awarding the mega-contract to build the dam, saying carrying out of such projects in territories under Pakistan's illegal occupation was not proper.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Several migrant workers gathered outside Chennai Central Railway Station to catch special trains

Scores of migrant labourers gathered outside Chennai Central Railway Station on Sunday after receiving the information that the government is running Shramik Special trains for their home states. These migrants were stopped a kilometer away...

UK's Gove says trade deal with EU is there to be done

British Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Sunday that there was a trade deal to be done with the European Union but it would require compromise from the bloc. Both sides on Friday called for the other to give ground in negotiatio...

8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said eight to ten passengers who alighted from the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram special train at Madgaon have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and this is apart from the three who were dete...

UP minister tears into Priyanka over migrant issue, says she is doing 'petty politics'

State Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is doing petty politics by trying to make political capital of the migrant issue and that her demand to send buses to Uttar Pradesh border displays...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020