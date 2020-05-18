Left Menu
Team Spirit capture Road to Rio - CIS championship

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 00:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Team Spirit swept Winstrike Team to win the grand final and capture the ESL One: Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event on Sunday. Nikolay "mir" Bityukov was named MVP, posting 322 kills and 255 deaths for Team Spirit throughout the tournament.

Team Spirit used a 16-13 victory on Dust II and a 16-11 win on Nuke to capture the $15,000 first prize. It was a dominating performance throughout by Team Spirit, who didn't drop a match during round-robin play before reaching the single-elimination playoffs. Also Sunday, Hard Legion Esports topped Virtus.pro 2-1 to finish in third place. Virtus.pro got off to a one-map lead, winning 16-14 on Inferno. But Hard Legion won the second map, Overpass, 16-10 and then overwhelmed Virtus.pro on Dust II, 16-3.

With the championship, Team Spirit also walked away with 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, with runner-up Winstrike Team collecting $10,000 and 1,500 points. Prize pool ($USD, Qualifying points, Pro Tour points):

1st: $15,000, 1,600, 350 -- Team Spirit 2nd: $10,000, 1,500, 200 -- Winstrike Team

3rd: $6,000, 1,400, 140 -- Hard Legion Esports 4th: $5,000, 1,300, 110 --Virtus.pro

5th: $4,500, 1,200, 80 -- Nemiga Gaming 6th: $3,500, 1,100, 60 -- Syman Gaming

7th-8th: $2,000, 950, 45 -- Gambit Youngsters and Natus Vincere 9th-10th: $1,000, 750, 25 -- forZe and ESPADA

11th-12th: No prize money, 550, no Pro Tour points -- Team Unique, pro100

