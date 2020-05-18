Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-05-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 00:45 IST
Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israel's Foreign Ministry said. Israeli Police Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the ambassador's death was believed to be from natural causes.

Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He previously served as China's envoy to Ukraine. He was found dead at the ambassador's official residence in Herzliya. He is survived by a wife and son, both of whom were not in Israel.

Israel enjoys good relations with China. Bilateral trade has grown in recent years, as have American concerns over Chinese investment, and concerns over spying on one of its key regional allies. The ambassador's death came just two days after he condemned comments by visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak.

Pompeo told Hebrew-language daily Israel Hayom that the U.S. and Israel have an opportunity to "build upon our relationship rather than give the Chinese Community Party the opportunity to undermine it." The Chinese Embassy published an op-ed in the Jerusalem Post on Thursday rebuffing Pompeo's claims that China was responsible for the outbreak and American concerns about Chinese investment in Israel. "We trust that the Jewish friends are not only able to defeat the coronavirus but also the 'political virus,' and choose the course of action that best serves its interests," the embassy said.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta reappoints Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for three years

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Vikings S Harris signs franchise tender

Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris signed his franchise tender with the team. Harris will earn a guaranteed salary of 11.441 million in 2020, per Spotrac. He has until the July 15 deadline to agree to a long-term contract with the Viki...

Centre's order on extending lockdown till May 31 will be followed strictly: WB govt

The West Bengal government on Sunday said the central government order on extending the lockdown till May 31 will be followed strictly and no violations of the order would be tolerated. The ongoing status quo will continue. It will be follo...

'He wouldn't say a word' - Rwanda genocide fugitive lived incognito in Paris

Rwandan genocide fugitive Felicien Kabuga, whose arrest on Saturday ended 26 years on the run, was a frail, elderly man who said little to neighbors and who would take a stroll most days outside of his apartment in a well-off suburb of Pari...

Auraiya road accident: Sub inspector, 7 constables suspended; death toll rises to 26

A police sub-inspector and seven constables were on Sunday suspended for negligence in discharging duty in connection with the Auraiya road accident in Uttar Pradesh in which the death toll rose to 26 with another man succumbing to injuries...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020