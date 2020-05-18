Soccer-Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested - media report

Soccer-Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested - media reportReuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 03:25 IST
Chelsea and England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on Sunday following an argument with a woman, The Sun newspaper reported. The Metropolitan Police told The Sun that officers and London Ambulance Service were called in the early hours of Sunday morning "to a report of an unwell woman".
The report added that the woman was taken to hospital and a man was arrested at the scene and remained in police custody. Chelsea declined to comment on The Sun's report.
Hudson-Odoi, 19, had made 17 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season until the COVID-19 pandemic halted the campaign. He made his England debut last year and has a total of three caps for his country.
