Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.African airports operator ACSA seeks state guarantees for $594 mln in new debt

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:42 IST
S.African airports operator ACSA seeks state guarantees for $594 mln in new debt
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr / Aero Icarus

South African airports operator ACSA needs treasury support to finance up to 11 billion rands ($594 million) of new debt by 2025, the state-owned company said on Monday. Since late March when South Africa declared a state of disaster to contain the new coronavirus, major domestic airports such as the continent's busiest OR Tambo in Johannesburg have closed, knocking revenue at Airports Company SA (ACSA).

African airlines could lose $6 billion in passenger revenue in 2020, the International Air Transport Association said last month. "New debt of 10 billion to 11 billion rands is required in the next five years and this will require shareholder support in the form of government guarantees," ACSA said in a presentation to lawmakers.

The operator, which also holds concessions at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, said about 3 billion rands in guarantees would be required over the next three years. Between 2021 and 2023 its capital expenditure budget is seen at 17.9 billion rands as it develops major projects, such as a new runway and terminal at Cape Town airport, ACSA said.

In March rating agency Moody's downgraded ACSA to Ba1 from Baa3 with a negative outlook as expected passenger traffic was seen falling by at least 30% in the financial year to March 2021. Struggling state-owned companies including bankrupt national airline SAA and power utility Eskom rely heavily on government bailouts which are straining tight public finances as Africa's most industrialized economy faces the prospect of a prolonged recession.

($1 = 18.5167 rand)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Online child sex abuse rises with COVID-19 lockdowns -Europol

Online sex abuse of children in the European Union has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of EU law enforcement agency Europol said on Monday, warning that more cases could emerge when schools reopen as teachers monitoring res...

Soccer-Premier League clubs to resume training from Tuesday

Premier League clubs will return to training on Tuesday after agreeing to allow small group sessions to begin. The league held a conference call for all 20 clubs on Monday where the move was given unanimous backing.It is the first step in t...

China hits Australia with barley tariff in latest blow to relations

China added to tensions with Australia on Monday by announcing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5 on Australian barley imports from May 19, which is expected to all but halt a billion-dollar trade between them. Chinas Minis...

Rugby-Japan's most capped player Ono retires

Lock Hitoshi Ono, the most capped Japan international of all time with 98 caps, will retire from rugby at the age of 42, his team Toshiba Brave Lupus said on Monday. Ono, who was part of Eddie Jones Japan side that historically beat South A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020