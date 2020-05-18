Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters Odd News SummaryReuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Night at the museum: Australian police arrest German student over break-in
Australian police on Monday charged a German student with breaking into a Sydney museum as security footage showed him allegedly taking selfies next to dinosaur exhibits. New South Wales (NSW) Police said that Paul Kuhn broke into the Australian Museum on May 10 around 1 a.m. local time, using some nearby scaffolding to gain access, before exploring the exhibits for 40 minutes.
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- German
- Sydney
- New South Wales
ALSO READ
Australian student, meat plant workers among new virus cases as curbs ease
Australian student, meat plant workers among new virus cases
'He Brought Hope': Dog named Bear rescues 100 sick, injured Koalas following Australian bushfires
China's BGI gets Australian foothold through mass coronavirus test delivery
Top Australian biotech firm CSL joins virus treatment race