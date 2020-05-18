Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Night at the museum: Australian police arrest German student over break-in

Australian police on Monday charged a German student with breaking into a Sydney museum as security footage showed him allegedly taking selfies next to dinosaur exhibits. New South Wales (NSW) Police said that Paul Kuhn broke into the Australian Museum on May 10 around 1 a.m. local time, using some nearby scaffolding to gain access, before exploring the exhibits for 40 minutes.