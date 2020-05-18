Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: UK announces USD 159 million to construct vaccine manufacturing centre

The United Kingdom has announced an investment of USD 159.47 million (£131 million) to accelerate the construction of the new centre for vaccine development and establish a rapid deployment facility for vaccine manufacturing this summer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:27 IST
Combating COVID-19: UK announces USD 159 million to construct vaccine manufacturing centre
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom has announced an investment of USD 159.47 million (£131 million) to accelerate the construction of the new centre for vaccine development and establish a rapid deployment facility for vaccine manufacturing this summer. The additional funding for the Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) will ensure it opens in Summer 2021, a full 12 months ahead of the schedule, the UK High Commission here said in a statement.

The not-for-profit Centre is a key component of the UK's coronavirus vaccine programme, ensuring that once a vaccine is available, it can be produced quickly and in mass quantities. "Not only will the VMIC boost the UK's long-term capacity against future viruses, but it will also accelerate the production of vaccines for existing illnesses such as the flu virus," the statement reads.

The UK has separately announced new funding of USD 102.31 million (£84 million) for vaccines being developed by the University of Oxford and Imperial College London. UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said: "As the biggest contributor to the international coalition to find a vaccine, the UK is leading the global response. Once a breakthrough is made, we need to be ready to manufacture a vaccine by the millions. The new Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre and temporary facility will build 'fill and finish' capacity, bringing the UK vaccine programme together from discovery to distribution."

Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said that this latest investment reaffirms the UK's global commitment to fight this pandemic. "We will continue to work closely with our international partners, including here in India, to find a vaccine and ensure it is rapidly available at scale. As the Prime Minister has said, the search for a coronavirus vaccine is the most urgent shared endeavour of our lifetimes," she said.

On June 4, the UK will host a global pledging conference for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 has strongest day in nearly 2 months as reopenings spur recovery hopes

Britains FTSE 100 index recorded its strongest performance since late March on Monday as investors bet on a faster recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession.The FTSE 100 closed up 4.3 after ending Friday with its first weekly slide in th...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Alonso is ready to return in 2021, says ex-boss BriatoreTwo-times world champion Fernando Alonso is ready for a Formula One comeback, his long-time adviser and former Renault team boss F...

10 more test coronavirus positive in HP, total cases rise to 91

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 10 more coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected to 91, officials said. Five fresh cases were reported from Hamirpur, three from Bilaspur, one each from Kangra and Chamba districts, Special ...

Obama, Biden not targets of criminal investigation in review of Russia probe, AG Barr says

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday he does not expect a Justice Department review of the FBIs handling of 2016 election interference to lead to criminal investigation for former President Barack Obama or former Vice President...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020