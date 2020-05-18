Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S., UK want trade deal to include services, investment and digital commerce - UK

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:20 IST
U.S., UK want trade deal to include services, investment and digital commerce - UK
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain and the United States both have "high ambition" to reach agreement on services, investment and digital trade as part of bilateral trade talks that began this month, Britain's international trade department said on Monday.

In a statement, it said an initial round of trade talks with Washington that concluded Friday was "positive and constructive," putting significant emphasis on recovery from the current novel coronavirus pandemic.

A next round of talks was slated for June 15-22, the statement said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Italy has its fewest daily deaths in 2 months

Italy has registered its lowest daily increases in both deaths and new cases of COVID-19 since before the national lockdown began in early March. According to data from the Health Ministry, 99 deaths of persons with coronavirus infections w...

60 passengers of first repatriation flight to Kolkata opt for hotel quarantine

Nearly 60 people who have returned to Kolkata from Dhaka on Monday in the first repatriation flight opted to stay in hotels for their mandatory 14-day quarantine, officials said. A total of 169 passengers - students, elderly people, strande...

Labourer walking home from Pune to Marathwada found dead

The decomposed body of a 40-year-old sugarcane-cutter labourer was found on Monday in Dhanora village of Beed district in Maharashtra, police said. The deceased Pintu Manohar Pawar had set out on a journey on foot from Pune, located about 2...

Cyclone Amphan very intense; has potential to wreak large-scale damage: IMD

Cyclone Amphan is a very intense storm which can wreak large-scale damage, India Meteorological Department Director General M Mohapatra said on Monday. Amphan has intensified into a super cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020