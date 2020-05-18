Left Menu
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight with 182 Indians leaves from Oman

ANI | Muscat | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:50 IST
The phased evacuation is being done under the Centre's 'Vande Bharat' mission which flagged off its second phase from May 16.. Image Credit: ANI

An Air India special flight left for Hyderabad with a total of 182 stranded Indians from Oman on Monday. "IX 818 departed for Hyderabad with total 182 passengers. We again express our gratitude to Omani & Indian authorities and wish all the passengers, safe journey home," Indian embassy in Oman said in a tweet.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India operated repatriation flight from Oman on Sunday to Kerala. It had brought back 183 Indians. The phased evacuation is being done under the Centre's 'Vande Bharat' mission whose second phase started from May 16.

In order to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals in Oman, the Indian government has decided to operate more special flights to Bangalore, Calicut, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, and Gaya on May 20, 21, 22 and 23. Under the second phase, a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, are expected to be operated to bring back stranded Indians from 40 countries. (ANI)

