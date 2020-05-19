Rocket falls inside green zone in Baghdad, no casualties

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
As COVID-19 reached remote indigenous lands in Brazils Amazon, the government agency responsible for protecting native people brushed off calls for action, focusing instead on waging ideological battles, according to agents from the institu...
China reported six new coronavirus cases for May 18, compared to seven a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that three of the six new cases were imported. The importe...
Mexico registered 2,414 new cases of the coronavirus and 155 more deaths on Monday, the health ministry said, raising its overall number of infections since Mexico recorded its first cases in late February to 51,633.The country has tallied ...
Australia is not in a trade war with China, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said on Tuesday, a day after China announced import tariffs on Australian barley. No, theres no trade war. In fact, even today, I think you have seen that th...