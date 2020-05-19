Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand raises alarm over bogus recruitment as online scams rise

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:45 IST
Thailand raises alarm over bogus recruitment as online scams rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand is struggling to tackle a rise in online recruitment scams promising jobs abroad that never materialize, with many appearing on Facebook, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The head of the Department of Employment (DOE) said there had been more than 1,500 complaints in the past three years about overseas job postings, involving payments to recruiters of more than 100 million baht ($3.14 million). Suchat Pornchaiwiseskul said the method of recruiting people to work overseas had shifted from using agents to approach job seekers to use online advertising through social media such as Facebook and Line, a chat app.

Facebook said it did not allow misleading or false advertising and would remove content that violated its policies. "The licensed companies are mostly operating under the law, but we are facing difficulty with recruiters operating on Facebook," said Suchat, director-general of the DOE.

"We don't know who these people are, making it hard for us to track them down." More than 133,000 Thais work overseas as unskilled laborers, waiters and waitresses, massage therapists, agricultural workers, and factory workers mostly in Asia.

Wirawan Mosby, an activist who works with the government's anti-human trafficking task force, said in many cases, job seekers are tricked into sending a "processing fee" to agents promising well-paid jobs abroad. "These end up being money scams where the so-called recruiters don't show up at the airport and block the job seekers on social media," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The government said it had taken legal action against more than 800 fake recruitment agents in the past three years. Twelve of the 130 recruitment agencies registered with the government 12 had their licenses temporarily revoked and the DOE also took legal action against 881 individuals by reporting them to the police.

While few cases involve human trafficking, where people are made to believe they will be doing one job and end up doing another, Wirawan said she had received complaints from workers wanting to leave. "Many people know what they are getting into but because of financial needs, they chose the risky route," she said.

"In recent years, many women and LGBT+ people go to work at erotic massage parlors and end up not liking the working conditions." Reena Tadee, a senior researcher at Mahidol University's Institute for Population and Social Research, said cracking down on agents was not enough to tackle the problem.

"As long as there is a demand for agents, they will come up with new methods of taking advantage of job seekers," said Reena, who conducted research on Thais working in South Korea. "People seeking jobs overseas have many limitations that lead them to depend on agents in the first place, and these restrictions should be eased."

($1 = 31.8800 baht)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

3 people drowned in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district

Three people drowned on Tuesday here in a pond in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The incident took place around 830 am.Nallamotu Apparao went to field this morning, along with son Teja and nephew Vinay. After completion of the work, they we...

Delhi govt to appoint nodal officers at construction sites

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked departments concerned to appoint nodal officers at construction sites to encourage workers to register with the state-run construction welfare board to avail various benefits. A governme...

CBI issues alert to states, UTs on banking phishing software on basis of Interpol input: Officials

On an Interpol input, the CBI has alerted police forces of states and UTs, and central agencies about banking trojan Cerberus that lures smartphone users into downloading malicious links related to COVID-19 and then infects devices to do ph...

25 Quarantine facilities identified in Free State

The Free State government has identified 25 quarantine facilities to accommodate people who have had contact with COVID-19 patients.We have 10 quarantine facilities that are state-owned whilst 15 are privately-owned. The rest will be announ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020