Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany, France throw weight behind EU's "green" recovery plan

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:56 IST
Germany, France throw weight behind EU's "green" recovery plan

France and Germany want a "green" European Union recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, including recovery roadmaps for all economic sectors and a minimum price for carbon permits, according to a plan that drew praise from some EU lawmakers.

The 27-nation bloc's two biggest economies say the plan - published on Monday and including a proposed 500 billion euro EU recovery fund - should accelerate its shift to a low-carbon economy. The Commission's Green Deal climate policies are "the EU's new growth strategy", Germany and France said, echoing EU leaders' promises to use climate goals to guide the recovery.

Every sector should be given a "green recovery roadmap" that could include climate targets, while EU state aid rules should be reviewed to support climate goals, they said. "This is finally a step forward for European solidarity and the climate," said German Green lawmaker Michael Bloss.

"I welcome that the Green Deal is at the heart of this investment strategy," French EU lawmaker Pascal Canfin said, referring to the European Commission's climate policy. Paris and Berlin urged the bloc to press ahead with plans to impose carbon costs on imports, set a tougher emissions target for 2030 and achieve "carbon neutrality" by 2050.

This fell short for some campaigners, who say the options being considered for a new 2030 EU emissions reduction target would fail to curb catastrophic climate change. The proposal suggests "insufficient climate targets", Greenpeace climate policy adviser Sebastian Mang said.

The Commission has proposed a legally-binding EU target to reach "climate neutrality" by 2050 – which means offsetting all greenhouse gas emissions with measures such as carbon capture or planting trees. Poland is the only nation that has not committed to the target. Germany and France also repeated their call for a minimum price for permits in the EU carbon market.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Legendary Global, Library Pictures to produce Hindi series by Vikramaditya Motwane

Legendary Global and Library Pictures are set to back a Hindi-language series from Sacred Games co-director Vikramaditya Motwane. The Los Angeles-based production banners have teamed up to co-finance two seasons of the yet-to-be-titled seri...

3 held for robbing man in east Delhi's Shahdara

Three people were arrested for allegedly robbing a 21-year-old man while he was waiting to pick up food from a delivery boy in east Delhis Shahdara, police said on Tuesday. The accused -- Paramjit 24,&#160;Ajay 21 and Bhagat Ram 21, are all...

Swift action by state, coordination with stakeholders helped in handling COVID-19: Kerala health min

Early action to be prepared to deal with coronavirus, upgrading testing facilities, intense contact tracing and counselling people about their reluctance towards hospitalisation, were among the many steps that helped Kerala in effectively d...

Difficulty starting cars to fewer passengers: Cab drivers face issues as they resume work

Cab drivers faced a number of challenges -- right from trouble starting their cars to finding fewer passengers to ferry -- as they resumed work in various cities after nearly two months of lockdown. Ride-hailing platforms Ola and Uber on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020