Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgian police seize 11.5 tons of cannabis, arrest 6 people

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:47 IST
Belgian police seize 11.5 tons of cannabis, arrest 6 people

Belgian police have seized 11.5 tons of cannabis with an estimated street value of 114 million euros ($124.6 million) and arrested six people during a drugs bust at Brussels' main wholesale market, officials said Tuesday. The Belgian capital's prosecution office said special federal police units found the drugs in a container during a large-scale operation early Monday. Laurent Nys, the market's director, said about 30 police vehicles and a helicopter were involved.

More than 100 companies are based on the 34.5-acre site that receives 23,000 visitors a month. “It's very difficult to inspect all the trucks that come in and out," Nys told local broadcaster RTBF. “And I don't have the police powers to do that." The six suspects were remanded in custody.

Amid worldwide air travel restrictions, the coronavirus has dealt a blow to the illegal drug trade. In Belgium, the federal police said there are fewer drugs available, resulting in a slight increase in prices..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Israeli Foreign Minister's first call abroad is to India; vows to strengthen ties

Israels newly appointed Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Tuesday called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in what is his first phone call abroad after taking charge, a day after the two leaders vowed to work together to strengthen an...

Pilot blames Centre for failing to provide relief to migrant workers

Rajasthan Congress president and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that the BJP-led government at the Centre has failed to formulate a concrete policy to provide relief to migrant workers stranded due to the COVID-19-induce...

Bus row: Priyanka's aide, UP Cong chief booked for 'forgery'

Police here on Tuesday booked Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and the personal secretary to party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over a list of buses to ferry stranded migrant workers back to the state. Lallu, Vadras persona...

Groupe SEB appoints Ashish Kakkar CEO of India operations

French domestic appliances maker Groupe SEB on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ashish Kakkar as the Chief Executive Officer of its India operations.&#160; Prior to joining Groupe SEB India, Kakkar was associated with&#160;Reynolds Pens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020