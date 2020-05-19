Vande Bharat Mission: 333 Indians to depart from London for Kochi

Under the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission, a reparation flight with 333 Indians on board departed from London to Kochi on Tuesday. After reaching Kochi, it will be heading for Vijayawada. "London-Kochi-Vijayawada evacuation flight departing with 333 Indians on board," said High Commission of India in London.

The phased evacuation is being conducted under India's largest repatriation exercise, the second phase of which started from May 16. On Monday, the High Commission had informed that as many 2288 Indians stranded in the UK have been repatriated through 8 Air India flights till May 17.

Earlier in the day, special flight AI1902 from Abu Dhabi to Vishakapatnam, under Vande Bharat Mission, departed for India. Under the second phase, a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, are expected to be operated to bring back stranded Indians from 40 countries.

Meanwhile, more countries have been added in the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission. Now, stranded and distressed Indians from Finland, South Korea, Belgium, New Zealand, Netherlands, Kenya, Mauritius, Spain, Myanmar, Maldives, Egypt and Sri Lanka will also be able to return on special flights, according to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (ANI)