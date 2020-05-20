Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore sentences drug suspect to death on Zoom

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:46 IST
Singapore sentences drug suspect to death on Zoom
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore has sentenced a drug suspect to death on the popular video chat app Zoom because of the city-state's coronavirus lockdown, a move slammed by a human rights group as callous and inhumane. Defense lawyer Peter Fernando said the Supreme Court announced the penalty to his client, Punithan Genasan, in a virtual hearing Friday. Genasan was in jail, while Fernando and prosecutors participated in the hearing from different locations.

It is believed to be the first time the death sentence was delivered remotely in Singapore, which has imposed social distancing measures it calls a "circuit breaker." The court ruled that the 37-year-old Malaysian was the mastermind of drug trafficking activity in 2011. "This has been the arrangement made by the court under Singapore's 'circuit breaker' measures, with essential hearings conducted via Zoom. We have no complaints," Fernando said Wednesday.

He said he will meet Genasan on Friday to discuss an appeal. Singapore imposed a lockdown in early April after it was hit by a second wave of virus infections sparked by foreign workers living in crowded dormitories. It has reported more than 29,000 cases, among the most in Asia, but only 22 deaths. It plans to gradually lift restrictions next month.

Human Rights Watch said the death penalty is already cruel and inhumane, and the use of Zoom to announce it made it worse. "It's shocking the prosecutors and the court are so callous that they fail to see that a man facing capital punishment should have the right to be present in court to confront his accusers. The absolute finality of the sentence, and the reality that wrongful convictions do occur around the world in death sentence cases, raise serious concerns about why Singapore is rushing to conclude this case via Zoom," said the group's deputy Asia director, Phil Robertson.

"Singapore tries to hide from the world that it executes scores of people every year but by remotely sentencing a man to die in this case, they have brought back welcome attention to their inherent rights-violating practices," he said.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Situation related to Cyclone Amphan fast transforming: NDRF DG

The situation related to Cyclone Amphan, which has started landfall, is fast transforming and a close watch is being kept, National Disaster Response Force NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said on Wednesday. He said all 20 teams present in...

Italians sell their gold as COVID-19 crunches economy

Massimiliano Barrotta is seeing a surge in customers coming to sell their gold in his Rome store as Italians feel the economic pain of their governments lockdown, imposed to curb one of the worlds worst COVID-19 epidemics.The eight-week shu...

This is not time to play politics; allow Congress to ply buses to ferry migrants: Priyanka to UP CM

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again on Wednesday to allow her party to ply buses to ferry migrants to their homes amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, without playing polit...

Cyclone Amphan: Over 5 lakh people in WB and over 1.58 lakh people in Odisha evacuated as per data from state govts, says DG NDRF

Cyclone Amphan Over 5 lakh people in WB and over 1.58 lakh people in Odisha evacuated as per data from state govts, says DG NDRF ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020