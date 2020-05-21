Left Menu
Direct flights to Greek tourist destinations to begin July 1

PTI | Athens | Updated: 21-05-2020
Direct flights to Greek tourist destinations to begin July 1
Greece's long-awaited tourist season will begin on June 15 with the opening of seasonal hotels, while international flights will begin flying directly to tourist destinations gradually as of July 1, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday. Speaking Wednesday in a televised address to the nation, Mitsotakis said visitors would be subject to sample coronavirus testing and "our general health protocols will be adhered to, without them, however, overshadowing our bright sun or the natural beauties of Greece." Mitsotakis noted Greece has "managed to restrict the spread of the virus. ... We made our country an example to follow in the handling of the health crisis." Mitsotakis' government imposed a lockdown very early in Greece's outbreak, which has been credited with keeping the number of deaths and critically ill people at very low levels. On Wednesday, health authorities announced one new death and 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of dead to 166 and the total confirmed cases to 2,850 in the country of nearly 11 million people.

But the lockdown has dealt a severe blow to Greece's economy, which has barely emerged from a brutal decade-long financial crisis that saw a quarter of gross domestic product wiped out. Tourism is a vital part of the economy, and authorities have been anxious to ensure the entire summer season isn't lost. Mitsotakis announced a reduction in consumer taxes on transport from 24% to 13%, which will lead to cheaper boat, plane and bus tickets during the tourist season, as well as a cut on tax on coffee, soft drinks and open-air movie theater tickets.

