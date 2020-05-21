Left Menu
People News Roundup: Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero; Police warn writer Gaiman over lockdown trip from New Zealand to Scotland

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 10:28 IST
People News Roundup: Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero; Police warn writer Gaiman over lockdown trip from New Zealand to Scotland
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Widow of late John Glenn, first American to orbit Earth, dies at 100 of COVID-19

Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died at age 100 early on Tuesday at a Minnesota nursing home from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, media reports said. Her late husband of 73 years, John Glenn, was the first American to orbit the Earth, circling it three times in 1962. He was one of the famed Mercury Seven astronauts immortalized in Tom Wolfe's book "The Right Stuff," later made into a movie.

Film star and Trump accuser Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose allegations of an onetime sexual liaison with U.S. President Donald Trump triggered a legal battle, is returning as a superhero in a series of comic books. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be releasing a fictional comic book series called "Stormy Daniels: Space Force" in the autumn with TidalWave Productions.

Police warn writer Gaiman over lockdown trip from New Zealand to Scotland

British writer Neil Gaiman has apologized for traveling from New Zealand to his home on the Scottish island of Skye in breach of coronavirus lockdown measures, saying "I did something stupid". Police spoke to Gaiman, author of "American Gods" and "Good Omens" , about his actions after he revealed he had made the 11,000 mile trip to Britain, flying into London and then driving to his home on Skye at the start of the month.

