Left Menu
Development News Edition

Car crashes into Sydney hijab store, police say no immediate terrorism link

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:05 IST
Car crashes into Sydney hijab store, police say no immediate terrorism link
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A sports car crashed into a shop selling traditional Islamic wear in western Sydney on Thursday, injuring 11 people as well as the driver, but there was no indication the crash was terrorism related, a spokeswoman for the New South Wales state police said. ​ The Subaru Sport Utility Vehicle crashed into another vehicle that had stopped at traffic lights in Bankstown around 1515 local time, before continuing into a nearby shop, police said in a statement. "The male driver and 11 pedestrians have been injured. They are currently being treated at the scene; however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening," NSW police said in a statement.

Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command are at the scene and are conducting inquiries. A police spokeswoman separately told Reuters there was "no indication (of terrorism) at this stage."

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone swamps parts of India, Bangladesh, evacuations keep death toll down

Rescue teams searched for survivors in eastern India and Bangladesh on Thursday, a day after the most powerful cyclone in over a decade devastated coastal villages, tore down power lines, and left large tracts of land underwater. The full e...

US envoy working to resuscitate flagging Afghan peace deal

The first visit to Kabul by Washingtons peace envoy since Afghanistans squabbling political leadership reached a power-sharing agreement comes amid increased violence blamed mostly on an Islamic State affiliate that has been targeted in ste...

Tech shares drag Hong Kong stocks lower on possible tightening of Huawei chip curb

Hong Kong stocks slipped on Thursday, dragged down by technology shares, after U.S. officials said regulators were open to making changes to close a possible loophole in a new rule aimed at curbing global chip sales to Chinese firm Huawei T...

In blow to Japan's Abe, Tokyo top prosecutor set to resign -media

Tokyos top prosecutor was set to resign after a report that he gambled illegally during Japans coronavirus state of emergency, media said on Thursday, in another blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe whose support has waned over his handling of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020