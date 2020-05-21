Car crashes into Sydney hijab store, police say no immediate terrorism link

A sports car crashed into a shop selling traditional Islamic wear in western Sydney on Thursday, injuring 11 people as well as the driver, but there was no indication the crash was terrorism related, a spokeswoman for the New South Wales state police said. ​ The Subaru Sport Utility Vehicle crashed into another vehicle that had stopped at traffic lights in Bankstown around 1515 local time, before continuing into a nearby shop, police said in a statement. "The male driver and 11 pedestrians have been injured. They are currently being treated at the scene; however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening," NSW police said in a statement.

Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command are at the scene and are conducting inquiries. A police spokeswoman separately told Reuters there was "no indication (of terrorism) at this stage."