Lebanese central bank to provide dollars for essential food imports

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:19 IST
Lebanon's central bank said on Thursday it would start taking "necessary measures" to defend the local currency as of May 27, including providing dollars for essential food imports.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab said earlier that the central bank governor had promised to intervene to protect the Lebanese pound, whose declining value has hiked the price of food and other commodities.
