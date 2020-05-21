Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; Fonsi joins F1 fast stream in virtual Monaco GP and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sydney fans enjoy a live concert at COVID-safe drive-in

Singer-songwriter Casey Donovan performed on stage in Sydney on Thursday in a free concert that treated fans to some of the first live music many had heard in months. But they had to stay in their cars to enjoy it. Drive-in concerts are emerging as a trend that allows performers to connect with fans in real life while maintaining safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dining dummies help cafe-goers keep a fashionable distance in Vilnius

Mannequins dressed in clown hats and couture frocks have taken up seats in restaurants in Lithuania's capital, to coax real customers back after the coronavirus lockdown and help them out with social distancing. Bernie ter Braak said he came up with the idea when he reopened his Cozy restaurant in Vilnius' old town and saw how empty it looked.

HBO Max grants fans' wishes to see an unreleased cut of 'Justice League'

A previously unreleased version of the 2017 superhero movie "Justice League" by director Zack Snyder will debut on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021, executives said on Wednesday, in response to a years-long campaign by fans. Snyder oversaw the filming of the "Justice League," which brought together DC Comics heroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and others. The director had put together a cut of the movie before he stepped aside to deal with a family tragedy.

Popcorn, palm trees, and face masks: Cannes rolls out drive-in cinema

The Riviera resort of Cannes should have been playing host to the world's biggest names in film. Instead, with its annual film festival postponed and the red carpet rolled up, locals made do with a drive-in cinema in a beachfront car park. As dusk fell, the audience settled down in their convertible sports cars and family run-around, popcorn on the dashboard and children hanging out the windows, to watch Steven Spielberg's 1980s Classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Julia Roberts, other stars hand over social-media spotlight to health experts

Actors Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman, and Millie Bobby Brown are among the celebrities who will turn over their social media accounts to health experts to share facts and promote a science-driven approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts, who won an Oscar in 2001 for "Erin Brockovich," kicks off the project on Thursday by interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast, shares jump

Spotify Technology SA said on Tuesday comedian Joe Rogan's podcast will be available on the music streaming platform starting Sept. 1 and will become an exclusive later this year. Shares closed 8.4% higher at $174.91, as the deal is seen as part of the company's aim to transform itself into the Netflix of audio

. Esports:'Despacito' singer Fonsi joins F1 fast stream in virtual Monaco GP

Singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi, who broke all-time streaming records with his 2017 hit 'Despacito' (slowly), is joining the Formula One fast stream for a virtual Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The Miami-based Puerto Rican will line up in Racing Point colors in a field with eight regular F1 drivers, including Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who will still be a home favorite on simulated streets.

Roll up, roll up: Hungarian circus beats virus by becoming safari park

Like many business owners, Jozsef Richter has had to shut his circus during Hungary's lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, but he has found another way of entertaining visitors while respecting social distancing rules. People can now see around 100 circus animals from the comfort of their own cars in his Szada Safari Park, which opened its gates on Wednesday. The five-acre park is a short drive east of Budapest.

California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production

California on Monday will roll out guidelines for the resumption of production of Hollywood movies and TV shows, but Governor Gavin Newsom warned that Los Angeles County would likely be excluded in the first phase. Newsom told a film and TV industry roundtable on Wednesday that the guidelines would "allow counties that are in better condition than some of the others, to be able to move forward and ... allow some movement in your industry."

Italian woman wins Picasso painting in French charity raffle

An Italian woman on Wednesday won a Pablo Picasso painting worth 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in a French charity raffle that raised money for African water projects. The winner - who received her lottery ticket as a gift - will acquire the Spanish master's 1921 oil-on-canvas still life "Nature morte", a small abstract representing a table, newspapers, and a glass of absinthe.