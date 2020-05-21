Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan continues to be a priority in neighbourhood diplomacy: China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:48 IST
Pakistan continues to be a priority in neighbourhood diplomacy: China

China said on Thursday that it will continue to accord priority to Pakistan in its neighbourhood diplomacy and reinforce “iron-clad’ ties as the all-weather allies celebrated the 69th year of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. Pakistan recognised China in 1951, a year after India established diplomatic ties with Beijing. India became the first non-Communist country in Asia in 1950 to establish diplomatic relations with China. Though a late entrant, Pakistan, an Islamic republic, has emerged as Communist China's closest ally and the two countries in recent years firmed up their all-weather alliance with USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the biggest overseas investment by Beijing.

"Today marks the 69th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between China and Pakistan. I offer congratulations,” Foreign Ministry spokesman told a media briefing here on Thursday. Zhao, who worked earlier as China’s Deputy Ambassador to Islamabad, had a personal note of praise for his stint in Pakistan.

"I had the pleasure of working in Pakistan. Before leaving the country, I said that Pakistan stole my heart. I believe it shows the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries,” he said. "In future, we have every confidence in the development of bilateral relations. We will continue to put Pakistan a priority in our neighbourhood diplomacy and work together for high-quality CPEC development”, Zhao said.

India had protested to China over the CPEC as it traversed through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). "We are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. In the past 69 years, this relationship has stood the test of the changing international landscape, and has remained firm as a rock,” he said..

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

England's Broad gives glimpse into post-lockdown training

Stuart Broad revealed some of the demands being placed on England cricketers after confirming he was in the first batch to return to individual training on Thursday. The Nottinghamshire paceman was back at Trent Bridge after being chosen as...

Khadi masks may soon be available in global markets

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC on Thursday said it will explore the possibility of exporting cotton and silk face masks made using the indigenous fabric, after the commerce ministry lifted the ban on outbound shipment of n...

Sri Lanka abandons project to build a new cricket stadium

Sri Lankan government has decided to stop its proposed project to build what was to be the islands biggest international cricket stadium following a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. It has been decided to suspend the pro...

Deve Gowda to attend Oppn meet on May 22 to discuss COVID-19 crisis

JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda will be attending the meeting of opposition parties on Friday to discuss the plight of migrant workers due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown and the Centres handling of the crisis, including announcement of the eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020