U.S. does not expect to pull out of New START accord -official

U.S. does not expect to pull out of New START accord -officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 05:06 IST
The United States does not expect to pull out of the New START accord with Russia and will enter into good-faith negotiations with Moscow, a top U.S. official said on Thursday.
"We're going to enter into these negotiations with Russia in good faith. I think the Russians want meaningful arms control, we want meaningful arms control. So I'm cautiously optimistic that we are going move forward with respect to the new START treaty," said Robert O'Brien, the White House national security adviser, in an interview with Fox News Channel.
