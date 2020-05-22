Khashoggi family forgives those who killed their father - tweet

Khashoggi family forgives those who killed their father - tweetReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 22-05-2020 05:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 05:40 IST
The family of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Friday that they have forgiven those who murdered their father, his son Salah wrote in a tweet on Saturday.
“In this blessed night of the blessed month (of Ramadan) we remember God’s saying: If a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah”
“Therefore we the sons of the Martyr’s Jamal Khashoggi announce pardoning those who killed our father, seeking reward God almighty” he added
- READ MORE ON:
- God
- Jamal Khashoggi
- Saudi
- Martyr
- Allah
ALSO READ
SIT formed to probe Sonipat liquor godown issue, illicit liquor sale in Hry
Godrej Agrovet Q4 net profit falls over 42 pc to Rs 69.20 cr
Realty sector consolidation to accelerate as lockdown hits sales, cash-flow of builders: Godrej Prop
Godrej Properties Q4 profit drops 35% to Rs 101.08 cr
Seized liquor missing from Hry godown: Anil Vij says case needs in-depth probe