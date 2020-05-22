Left Menu
Development News Edition

At centers for stranded migrants in Panama, 59 test positive for coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 05:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 05:55 IST
At centers for stranded migrants in Panama, 59 test positive for coronavirus

Fifty-nine migrants in Panamanian migration centers have tested positive for the coronavirus, a health official said, as thousands of migrants in the Central American nation wait to advance on their journey north.

More than 2,500 migrants became stranded in Panama in March when the border with neighboring Costa Rica was closed in an attempt to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus, according to figures from Panamanian migration authorities. Nearly 2,000 of those migrants are being held in migration centers in the Darien province, located on the edge of a remote swath of jungle that separates Panama and Colombia, according to migration officials.

Health authorities have worked hard to contain the coronavirus' spread in the cramped shelters, Dr. Juan Rosales, regional health director for the Darien province, said in an interview. "It is not easy to have 1,900 people in a small place," he said. "The work has been hard."

Medical teams have guided migrants through social distancing and the use of masks, Rosales added, noting that the personnel are working across linguistic and cultural barriers. Twenty-four of the migrants who tested positive have recovered, Rosales said. The cases have been mild, and only those who were at high risk were transferred to local hospitals, he added.

All who were diagnosed with the virus, as well as those who came into contact with them, have been placed in isolation, he said. A number of migrants in the centers are considered to be at high risk for the virus, including 78 pregnant women.

The majority of the migrants stranded in Panama are Haitians, Cubans and "extra-continental migrants" from Africa and Asia, said Santiago Paz, head of the International Organization for Migration's mission in Panama. More than a quarter are children and adolescents under the age of 17, he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Asia-Pacific nations commit the whole region to ‘defeat’ COVID-19

Gathering together at the top UN intergovernmental body in Asia and the Pacific on Thursday, countries of the vast region of more than four billion people, urged greater measures that reinforce global solidarity in ending the COVID-19 pande...

China omits GDP goal, pledges higher spending

China refrained from setting a 2020 GDP growth target and pledged to step up spending and financing to support its economy, according to Premier Li Keqiangs work report released on Friday at the start of the annual parliament meeting. It ma...

'The saddest Eid' - coronavirus cuts lifeline for Indonesian migrant families

By Beh Lih Yi and Randy Mulyanto KUALA LUMPURJAKARTA, May 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - S ince leaving his village in Indonesia to work abroad three decades ago, Wasito has never failed to send money home at Eid to support family in the w...

Madden Invitational 2.0 to feature current, former NFL stars

Following the success of its first celebrity invitational, and on the heels of the Madden NFL 20 Bowl final last week, the Madden NFL 20 Invitational 2.0 will kick off Friday night, with a field of eight current and former NFL players battl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020