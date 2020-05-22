Left Menu
Khashoggi family forgives those who killed their father - tweet

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 06:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 06:25 IST
The family of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Friday that they have forgiven those who murdered their father, his son Salah wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“In this blessed night of the blessed month (of Ramadan) we remember God’s saying: If a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah” “Therefore we the sons of the Martyr’s Jamal Khashoggi announce pardoning those who killed our father, seeking reward God almighty” he added

