Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan will resume talks on disputed dam

PTI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:29 IST
Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan will resume talks on disputed dam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three African countries have signaled their readiness to resume negotiations on a controversial dam that will be the continent's largest. The move by Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan came after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Thursday his country is ready to return to talks. "We have agreed to continue with technical-level engagements through our water ministers tasked to discuss outstanding issues and arrive at win-win solutions," Abiy said in a Facebook post after speaking to Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. "Through our discussions, we addressed misunderstood issues." The USD 4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that Ethiopia is building on the Nile River is meant to provide needed electricity for more than 70 million Ethiopians, but Egypt has raised urgent concerns over the filling of the dam, which is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Egypt asserts that a rapid filling of the dam could reduce its share of water on which it almost entirely relies. Ethiopia and Egypt, two of Africa's regional powers, have appealed to the United States, the United Nations and others to support their positions.

Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan concluded technical talks without an agreement in January and then went to Washington for US-brokered talks. Ethiopia later withdrew from the talks citing "pressures" to sign a deal and "unfinished consultations back home." The war of words between Ethiopia and Egypt has since escalated. Ethiopia said it will start filling the dam in July when the rain starts, but Egypt has protested the move in a letter it sent to the UN Security Council. Ethiopia also sent a letter to the UN body explaining its position. Following Ethiopia's latest move, Egypt's foreign ministry said "the return of the three parties to the negotiation table was agreed to complete the remaining simple part of the agreement on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam." Egypt added it is ready to reach an agreement that "preserves Egypt's water interests and equally takes into account the interests of both Ethiopia and Sudan." The Blue Nile flows from Ethiopia into Sudan, where it joins the White Nile near the capital, Khartoum, to form the Nile River. Some 85 percent of the Nile waters originate from Ethiopia and the Blue Nile.

In a statement on May 19, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres encouraged the three countries to persevere with efforts to peacefully resolve any remaining differences. The dam is now more than 73 percent complete.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look beyond drug makers as hunt for Covid-19 treatment heats up

Investors are diversifying bets in the healthcare sector, as they rush to develop treatments for Covid-19 has driven up prices for some pharmaceutical stocks.A record 48 of fund managers are overweight healthcare stocks, a BofA survey showe...

Isolating Indonesia palm workers to spend Eid holiday on plantation

Thousands of Indonesian palm oil workers who are in lockdown on plantations due to the coronavirus outbreak will have to stay put for Eid celebrations this weekend, rather than go home to celebrate the end of Ramadan with their families. Fe...

UK court throws out Nigerian oil corruption case against Shell, Eni

An English court threw out a 1.1 billion case Nigeria had brought against Royal Dutch Shell and Eni related to a dispute over the OPL 245 oilfield, saying it had no jurisdiction, a court document showed on Friday. The Nigerian government fi...

FIH says resumption of hockey to depend on local conditions in member countries

The resumption of competitive hockey in various countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic will depend entirely on local conditions, the International Hockey Federation FIH has said. The FIH said that any return to training and competitive hockey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020