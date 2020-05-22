Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran hails arms supply to Palestinians against 'tumor' Israel

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:35 IST
Iran hails arms supply to Palestinians against 'tumor' Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader on Friday denounced Israel as a "tumor" to be eliminated and hailed Tehran's supply of arms to Palestinians, drawing swift condemnation from the United States and European Union.

Opposition to Israel is a core belief for Shi’ite-led Iran, which backs Palestinian and Lebanese Islamic militant groups opposed to peace with the Jewish state, which Tehran refuses to recognize. "The Zionist regime (Israel) is a deadly, cancerous tumor in the region. It will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed," Iran's top authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in an online speech.

The United States and European Union rejected the comments. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Twitter dismissed them as "disgusting and hateful anti-Semitic remarks" that did not represent the tradition of tolerance of ordinary Iranians.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said they were "totally unacceptable and represent a deep source of concern" and incompatible with the aim of a stable and peaceful Middle East. Although leaders of Palestinian militant groups in Gaza, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have frequently praised Iran's financial and military support, Khamenei had not himself previously given public confirmation of Tehran's weapons supply.

"Iran realised Palestinian fighters' only problem was lack of access to weapons. With divine guidance and assistance, we planned, and the balance of power has been transformed in Palestine, and today the Gaza Strip can stand against the aggression of the Zionist enemy and defeat it," he said. RALLIES CANCELLED

Senior Iranian officials have called repeatedly over the years for an end to the Jewish state, including by a referendum that would exclude a majority of its Jews while including Palestinians in the region and abroad. "The proposal of referendum shows that West’s accusation of the resistance as antisemitic, which they keep repeating, is completely unfounded," Khamenei said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Iran "the most antisemitic regime on the planet" in an address during a Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem on Jan 23. Khamenei was speaking on Quds Day, which uses the Arabic name for Jerusalem, held on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan. The Quds event was started by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, late founder of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Khamenei suggested global attention on the coronavirus crisis had helped obscure wrongs done to Palestinians. "The long-lasting virus of Zionists will be eliminated," he added. Iran cancelled nationwide Quds Day rallies due to coronavirus. Iran is one of the most-affected countries in the region with 7,300 deaths and a total of 131,652 infections.

Khamenei also denounced what he called treason by "political and cultural mercenaries in Muslim countries" helping Zionists to downplay the Palestine issue, in an apparent reference to some Arab states including Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia. (Additional reporting by Dan Williams in Jerusalem, Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by William Maclean)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look beyond drug makers as hunt for Covid-19 treatment heats up

Investors are diversifying bets in the healthcare sector, as they rush to develop treatments for Covid-19 has driven up prices for some pharmaceutical stocks.A record 48 of fund managers are overweight healthcare stocks, a BofA survey showe...

Isolating Indonesia palm workers to spend Eid holiday on plantation

Thousands of Indonesian palm oil workers who are in lockdown on plantations due to the coronavirus outbreak will have to stay put for Eid celebrations this weekend, rather than go home to celebrate the end of Ramadan with their families. Fe...

UK court throws out Nigerian oil corruption case against Shell, Eni

An English court threw out a 1.1 billion case Nigeria had brought against Royal Dutch Shell and Eni related to a dispute over the OPL 245 oilfield, saying it had no jurisdiction, a court document showed on Friday. The Nigerian government fi...

FIH says resumption of hockey to depend on local conditions in member countries

The resumption of competitive hockey in various countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic will depend entirely on local conditions, the International Hockey Federation FIH has said. The FIH said that any return to training and competitive hockey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020