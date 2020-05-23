Left Menu
Development News Edition

92 die in PIA plane crash in Karachi

At least 92 people have died after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi on Friday, reported Al Jazeera citing officials.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-05-2020 06:07 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 06:07 IST
92 die in PIA plane crash in Karachi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 92 people have died after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi on Friday, reported Al Jazeera citing officials. The outlet citing a health ministry spokeswoman also reported that two male passengers survived the crash.

According to Health Ministry spokeswoman, Meeran Yousuf, 60 bodies have been kept at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and 32 at Civil Hospital Karachi. The A320 Airbus was carrying 91 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi on PK 8303 when it crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport.

Soon after the crash, Sindh Minister of Health & Population Welfare declared an emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi. Meanwhile, according to a Sputnik report, the Pakistani government's aviation division has set up a four-member investigative team that will probe the deadly plane crash near the southern city of Karachi.

"On the directives of Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and with the approval of Federal Government Aircraft Investigation Committee headed by Air Commodore Usman Ghani, [a] President Aircraft Accident Investigation Board has been constituted," the ministry tweeted, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Reds trio released after refusing coronavirus pay cuts

The Queensland Reds have released Wallabies lock Izack Rodda and two teammates who refused to take pay cuts during the COVID-19 shutdown, a day after the players agent said they had sought termination of their contracts. Rugby Australia RA ...

Alert in Agra over locust invasion

The Agra administration on Friday has issued an alert to farmers over a likely locust attack in the district. A swarm of locusts is headed towards the area from Karauli in Rajasthan, said an official. We got information that swarm of locust...

Unisex salon in Surat restricts 'walk-in' entries, equips staff with PPE kits

A unisex salon in Surat is giving services to customers following the norms of social distancing and taking other necessary precautions to keep coronavirus infection at bay. Further, entry is strictly based on prior appointment and walk-ins...

U.S. to exempt foreign athletes from coronavirus-related entry bans

The United States will exempt some foreign athletes who compete in professional sporting events in the United States from entry bans imposed because of the novel coronavirus epidemic, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020