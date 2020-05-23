92 die in PIA plane crash in Karachi

At least 92 people have died after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi on Friday, reported Al Jazeera citing officials. The outlet citing a health ministry spokeswoman also reported that two male passengers survived the crash.

According to Health Ministry spokeswoman, Meeran Yousuf, 60 bodies have been kept at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and 32 at Civil Hospital Karachi. The A320 Airbus was carrying 91 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi on PK 8303 when it crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport.

Soon after the crash, Sindh Minister of Health & Population Welfare declared an emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi. Meanwhile, according to a Sputnik report, the Pakistani government's aviation division has set up a four-member investigative team that will probe the deadly plane crash near the southern city of Karachi.

"On the directives of Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and with the approval of Federal Government Aircraft Investigation Committee headed by Air Commodore Usman Ghani, [a] President Aircraft Accident Investigation Board has been constituted," the ministry tweeted, reported Sputnik. (ANI)