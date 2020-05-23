Left Menu
UN Secretary General condoles death of 97 people in Pakistan plane crash

PTI | New York | Updated: 23-05-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 11:26 IST
UN Secretary General condoles death of 97 people in Pakistan plane crash
United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI

UN chief Antonio Guterres has condoled the death of 97 people in a "horrendous" plane crash in Pakistan on the eve of the Eid holiday, his spokesperson said. Ninety-seven people were killed and two passengers miraculously survived the crash after the Karachi-bound Pakistan International Airlines plane from Lahore with 99 travelers on board plunged into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

"I'm deeply saddened by the terrible news of the plane crash in Karachi, Pakistan, on the eve of #EidAlFitr. My thoughts are with all those affected and the families of those who sadly lost their lives," Secretary-General Guterres tweeted. UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing on Friday when asked about the plane crash that "We, obviously, send our condolences to the people and Government of Pakistan upon learning of this horrendous accident. I think it also comes on the eve of the Eid holiday." "We understand many of the passengers were going home, which adds another level of tragedy, but our thoughts are with the families of the victims, as well as the Government and the broader people of Pakistan".

