Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf to hold public gathering in Karachi on May 5 over alleged polls rigging

The Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh announced that the party's public gathering in Karachi has been rescheduled for May 5, ARY News reported. Haleem Adil Sheikh, in his statement, said that it was decided to reschedule the public gathering in the party's political committee meeting.

He added that now the PTI's public gathering would be held adjacent to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam on May 5 instead of April 28, reported ARY News. The PTI Sindh president further said that his party had approached the Deputy Commissioner East and sought permission for the gathering.

He said that upon refusal by the administration for a non-objection certificate, the PTI moved the Sindh High Court. Moreover, Haleem Adil Sheikh highlighted that their petition is fixed for a hearing on April 26.

"Hopefully we will get permission from the SHC to hold a Jalsa (public gathering) in Karachi," the PTI Sindh chief said, according to ARY News. He considered that the Sindh government is 'afraid' of the PTI's popularity, terming it a reason for not getting permission from the provincial government.

The PTI had announced a country-wide protest against what it called rigging in the elections and theft of its mandate in the general elections. Last week, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), led by Maulana Fazl, and Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have "agreed on increasing party-level contacts" as the former pulled up for starting a nationwide movement against election rigging.

Asad Qaiser, the central leader of the PTI, verified that he spoke with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the phone. Qaiser asserted that by "stealing public mandate" in the general elections of 2024, both parties repudiated the entire process that resulted in the formation of the current government. (ANI)

