Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak family planning to celebrate Eid after months-long separation perishes in plane crash

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 23-05-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 20:15 IST
Pak family planning to celebrate Eid after months-long separation perishes in plane crash

When Zain Polani was flying back to Karachi from Lahore on Friday with his wife and three sons to celebrate Eid together, little did he know that it would be the last journey for the five-member family. Polani and his family were among 99 passengers on board the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus A-320 aircraft that crashed in Karachi's thickly populated residential area Model Colony on Friday, killing 97 people, including nine children.

The banker had come to Lahore from Karachi on Thursday to take home his wife and three children, who had arrived in Lahore from London after being stranded in the UK capital for two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. "Polani was my college friend. At present, he was working for Standard Charted Bank in Karachi as head of the Credit Cards and Personal Loans," Zaiban Ahmad, Polani's friend, told PTI over phone.

"His wife and three beautiful boys were stuck in London for two months due to COVID-19 lockdown and they finally they succeeded in returning to their homeland on a special flight on Thursday," he said. The seventh special flight to Karachi from Lahore PK-8303 Flight operated on Friday after the Pakistan government on May 16 allowed a partial resumption of domestic flights amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Airbus 320 had the capacity of over 160 passengers, but as per the COVID-19 guidelines, the plane was allowed to carry not more than 105 passengers. Polani reached Lahore on Thursday and picked up his family at Lahore airport.

"They booked their tickets for Karachi for Friday. The family was very happy to be reunited after several months because of COVID-19 lockdown and now were planning to celebrate Eid together, but destiny had other plans for them,” Ahmad said. Polani's wife Shahida was doing PhD in London and their boys were studying there.

"Shahida wanted to come to Pakistan in March but due to lockdown she was stuck there. As the PIA started its special operation to bring back the stranded Pakistanis worldwide, she managed to return on Thursday," he said. Senior journalist Ansar Naqvi was also going to his native town Hyderabad to celebrate Eid with his family. He also died in the crash.

"Naqvi, currently working with the City News network, was known to be a thorough gentleman in the profession. Young journalists have learned a lot from him,” his colleague Amir Dar told PTI. He said Naqvi had a remarkable career and worked for the Geo News and other TV channels.

Naqvi was reportedly shifted to a hospital where he breathed his last. The pilot of the plane Sajjad Gul was from Lahore. He had 24 years of service and 15,000 plus flying hours experience as captain.

Considered among the most experienced pilots of the airline, he leaves behind his wife and three children. A transmission of the pilot's final exchange with air traffic control flashed on television channels said: "We are proceeding direct, sir — we have lost engine," a pilot can be heard saying.

"Confirm your attempt on belly," the air traffic controller said, offering a runway. "Sir - mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday Pakistan 8303," the pilot said before the transmission ended.

Some eyewitnesses who are residents of the area said the aircraft had first hit a mobile phone tower and then its wings crashed into the roofs of several houses before it came down near the colony. According to the PIA, all eight crew members belonged to Lahore.

Four army officers – a major, two captains and a lieutenant – a senior officer of the Punjab government and popular model Zara Abid were among those killed in the plane crash. Abid had won the best female model award last year. PIA chief executive officer Arshad Malik has said that 21 dead bodies have been identified so far and handed over to the families.

The DNA testing is being carried out for identification of the victims. He said the black box of the plane has been handed over to the investigation team. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Pakistan government had allowed the limited domestic flight operations from five major airports — Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta — from May 16. After the plane tragedy, the PIA has called off its domestic operation.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Prisoners aged above 60 to be released on emergency parole to decongest jail in Delhi

Jail inmates who are above 60 years of age will be granted emergency parole in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Delhi Prisons department. A circular issued earlier this week stated that the convicts in this age group are more ...

Odisha allows home delivery of liquor, introduces 50pc 'COVID Fee'

The Odisha government on Saturday allowed home delivery of liquor and introduced a 50- per cent COVID Fee on all types of foreign liquor and beer, an official said. He said the existing ON and OFF shop licensees situated in areas other than...

Goa's active COVID-19 cases rise to 39

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by one to 55 on Saturday after a man who came by road from Maharashtra tested positive for novel coronavirus, state health secretary Nila Mohanan said. However, the number of active cases is 39 ...

Trump makes first golf outing since pandemic broke out

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday went on his first golf outing since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, visiting his club in the Washington suburbs in a purposeful display of normalcy.On a sunny spring day, Trumps motorcade took him...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020