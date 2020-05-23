Moscow police detain man who threatened to blow up bank

Moscow police detain man who threatened to blow up bankPTI | Moscow | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 22:12 IST
Police in Moscow has detained a man who threatened to blow up a bank with explosives he claimed to be carrying. The man, carrying a bag from a food delivery courier service, entered the Alfa Bank branch office on the main Moscow thoroughfare on Saturday afternoon.
Alfa-Bank said its employees at the office escaped through an emergency exit. It was not immediately clear if any customers were caught in the incident. News reports said the man-made unspecified demands.