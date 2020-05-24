UK looks at impact of U.S. sanctions on Huawei cooperation

UK looks at impact of U.S. sanctions on Huawei cooperationReuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 18:29 IST
The United Kingdom is looking carefully at any impact the United States' new sanctions on Huawei might have on British networks, a government spokesman said.
"Following the U.S. announcement of additional sanctions against Huawei, the National Cyber Security Centre is looking carefully at any impact they could have to the UK's networks," a British government spokesman said.
"The security and resilience of our networks is of paramount importance," the spokesman said.
