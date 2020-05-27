Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal to initiate constitutional amendment process today to include updated map

Nepal's House of Representative will on Wednesday hold a discussion in the Parliament to amend the constitution to update the country's map that has been delayed by some time as parties decided to seek a national consensus on the matter.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-05-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 13:52 IST
Nepal to initiate constitutional amendment process today to include updated map
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's House of Representative will on Wednesday hold a discussion in the Parliament to amend the constitution to update the country's map that has been delayed by some time as parties decided to seek a national consensus on the matter. As per schedule published by Parliament Secretariat regarding the meeting on Wednesday, Law Minister Shivamaya Tumbahamphe will table the proposal at 2 p.m. (local time).

The government had registered an amendment proposal in Parliament on May 22 after releasing a new political map of Nepal depicting Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limipiyadhura as its territories on May 18. The map was released in response to New Delhi opening a road to link India via Lipulekh with the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. As the constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday evening called on all-party-meeting to forge consensus to pass the proposal unanimously.

But the leaders of Madhesh based parties have been pressing on the government to include their demands along with the proposal to amend the charter. "We also want our long-time demands to be addressed but no satisfactory answer has been provided so far. Instead, PM Oli termed it as an issue purely associated with the national sentiment of the people," a senior leader from Janata Samajbadi Party informed ANI seeking anonymity.

The ruling Nepal Communist Party commands a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, but it needs support from other parties to get the Constitution amendment proposal through the Lower House, as it falls short of around 10 seats. The Nepali Congress, which has supported the government's move of releasing the new map, however, has said the constitution amendment proposal needs discussion in the party.

"We welcome and support the government's move of issuing the new map and we will decide on about the constitutional amendment to include it in Schedule of the constitution through a central committee meeting," Nepali Congress said issuing a release issued after Tuesday's meeting," the party said in a statement regarding Tuesday's meeting. The ruling party, which chairs Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, has, however, urged everyone not to mix the agenda of the national territory with their political demands.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to lift virus-related travel warning for EU countries from June 15

Germany will lift a warning against travel to 26 fellow EU countries from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin would decide later on its travel guidelines for other countries, including Turkey.A governm...

Task force approves plan to reopen virus-shuttered Disney World parks starting July 11

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday moved a step closer to reopening its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, on July 11, when the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approved its plan. Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of ope...

COVID-19: Six fresh cases reported in Puducherry, tally rises to 40

Puducherry reported six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday pushing up the total number of infections in the union territory to 40. A nine-year old boy from neighbouring Mannadipet village was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical co...

Woman sweeper dies of head injury operating hospital lift

A 43-year-old woman employee on COVID-19 duty in state-run St Georges Hospital in south Mumbai died on Wednesday in a freak accident while operating an elevator, police said. The deceased, Geeta Waghela, was working as a sweeper who was pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020