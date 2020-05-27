Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks, automakers drive European stocks higher, EU recovery plan awaited

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 14:25 IST
Banks, automakers drive European stocks higher, EU recovery plan awaited
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares edged higher on Wednesday as investors focused on a fresh EU stimulus plan, but renewed U.S.-China tensions over Hong Kong tempered optimism about a global economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, hovering near an 11-week high hit in the previous session, led by hard-hit banking, travel and leisure, and auto sectors. French lender BNP Paribas SA jumped 6.9%, while energy majors BP Plc and Total SA gained about 2% despite falling oil prices.

UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 jumped 0.9%, while Spain's banking-heavy IBEX gained 1.4%. The easing of lockdowns in many European countries and improving economic data have spurred buying in the growth-exposed cyclical sectors in recent weeks, putting European stocks on course for a modest 2.9% gain in May.

"European investors are really focusing on the reopening and that's gathering some momentum," said Ian Williams, strategist at Peel Hunt. "With the cyclical, the most extreme risks seem to have been priced in and people are looking for some cheaper opportunities."

The eurozone stock index also gained 0.5% as the European Commission prepares to unveil a plan to help the EU economy recover from its coronavirus slump with a mix of grants, loans, and guarantees exceeding 1 trillion euros. Hopes for a co-ordinated fiscal response to the coronavirus crisis have been boosted since France and Germany made proposals for a 500-billion-euro recovery fund.

Asian markets, however, struggled after fresh protests in Hong Kong over new national security laws proposed by Beijing, while U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a strong response to China's move by the end of this week. Automakers were boosted by an 8.7% surge in French carmaker Renault after it and Nissan Motor Co announced steps in a wide-ranging revamp of their partnership to slash costs and survive.

Germany's Volkswagen AG rose 2.5% after sources told Reuters it was in final talks to sell its largest investment deals with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) firms. Finnish tire maker Nokian Tyres Plc jumped 16% after it named a new chief executive officer.

Chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG dipped 2.1% after it raised about 1.06 billion euros ($1.16 billion) by issuing new shares to partially finance its $10 billion acquisition of U.S.-based Cypress Semiconductor.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

IAF inducts Tejas FOC aircraft into No 18 Squadron at AF Station Sulur

The Indian Air Force IAF on Wednesday inducted Tejas Mk-1 FOC aircraft into the recently resurrected No 18 Sqn, the Flying Bullets at Air Force Station Sulur, marking yet another important step towards enhancing the operational capability o...

Germany to lift virus-related travel warning for EU countries from June 15

Germany will lift a warning against travel to 26 fellow EU countries from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin would decide later on its travel guidelines for other countries, including Turkey.A governm...

Task force approves plan to reopen virus-shuttered Disney World parks starting July 11

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday moved a step closer to reopening its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, on July 11, when the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approved its plan. Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of ope...

COVID-19: Six fresh cases reported in Puducherry, tally rises to 40

Puducherry reported six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday pushing up the total number of infections in the union territory to 40. A nine-year old boy from neighbouring Mannadipet village was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020