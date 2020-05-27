Left Menu
Lawyer of Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga says client would not get fair UN trial

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga believes he won't receive a fair trial in an international court, which he would consider politically biased, whereas he thinks he could have one in France, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

A few moments earlier Kabuga told a French court that the international charges against him were lies.

Kabuga, who was arrested near Paris earlier this month after more than two decades on the run, is accused of financing and arming the ethnic Hutu militias that slaughtered some 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus in 1994.

