MEDIA-France to lift 100 km coronavirus travel restrictions, ease measures on Paris - BFM TV/France Inter

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:32 IST
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will announce later on Thursday that the government will lift a 100 kilometers travel restriction, which it had imposed to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus, reported BFM TV and France Inter.

As part of its second part of its easing of earlier lockdown measures, the government will also say that the Paris/Ile de France region has changed from a "red" coronavirus danger zone to an "orange" zone - meaning it is not as safe as the "green" zones in the rest of the country but that the capital should nevertheless face some more easing of the lockdown measures, added BFM TV and France Inter.

Parks in Paris are also expected to be re-opened. Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

