Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Gru and Minions urge handwashing, fun at home in new coronavirus public service announcement

Gru and the popular yellow Minions from the animated "Despicable Me" movie franchise are urging people to keep their distance to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus in a new public service announcement unveiled on Wednesday. Illumination, the animation studio behind "Despicable Me," developed the PSA with the World Health Organization and the United Nations Foundation. Apple secures deal for Scorsese's next film starring DiCaprio, De Niro: media

Apple Inc has secured a deal for Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese's next film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," U.S. media reported on Wednesday, citing sources. "Killers of the Flower Moon" will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. It is the second major film that Apple has acquired after "Greyhound," starring Tom Hanks, last year. Disney plans to reopen Walt Disney World starting on July 11

Walt Disney Co plans to reopen the world's largest theme park, Walt Disney World, in phases beginning on July 11, if the governor of Florida approves. Disney wants to reopen Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11 and Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15, according to Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of operations for the Walt Disney World Resort, who presented plans during a webcast meeting. Tracee Ellis Ross debuts her singing voice in new film 'The High Note'

Tracee Ellis Ross plays a singing superstar in her new feel-good movie "The High Note," but the actor said the film has nothing to do with her famous mother, Diana Ross. "I understand the questions," Ross said in an interview. "I welcome the questions. It's really fine. But the answer to all of them is no." 'Grease' kicks off Madrid summer nights at socially distanced drive-in cinema

The next best thing to sitting in a darkened movie theatre? A drive-in cinema in the Spanish capital launched its post-lockdown summer season on Wednesday with a blast of escapism in the form of the 1978 musical "Grease". Conventional theatres and most other forms of indoor entertainment remain closed as Spain, one of the world's hardest-hit countries, gradually lifts coronavirus restrictions. AT&T launches HBO Max, vying with Netflix, others for quarantine viewing

AT&T’s WarnerMedia division launches its HBO Max streaming service on Wednesday, taking on Netflix, Disney and Amazon at a time when coronavirus lockdowns have boosted demand for streaming even as rising unemployment has cut disposable incomes. HBO Max launches to a captive audience stuck at home without access to theater, live music, shopping excursions or live or televised sporting events. That situation helped Netflix Inc sign up 15.8 million new paying customers in the first three months of the year, more than double what it expected to attract. Wanted in Hollywood: COVID-19 consultants to help keep sets safe

Along with hair stylists, camera operators and the hundreds of others who make magic happen for TV and film, Hollywood is counting on a new supporting member for future productions: COVID-19 consultants. The coronavirus pandemic has prompted producers, movie studios and workers' unions to seek expert advice on how to safely reopen film and TV sets, which shut down worldwide in mid-March. Don't you step on my rhinestone studded jockstrap - Elvis memorabilia for sale

A piece of Elvis Presley memorabilia is up for sale, and it is probably the most Elvis thing you can possibly imagine - a rhinestone studded jockstrap said to have been worn by the king. The piece was made for Elvis by a fan and later ended up in the collection of Jimmy Velvet, a singer who opened an Elvis museum in Memphis. Japan reality show 'Terrace House' halts production after star's death

Japanese reality TV show "Terrace House" has suspended its production for the 2019-2020 season after the sudden death of a 22-year-old cast member, it said on its website. Hana Kimura, a professional wrestler and star of the latest season of the popular Netflix reality TV show, died on Saturday, according to World Wonder Ring Stardom, the professional wrestling organisation that represented Kimura. K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment files review for IPO: bourse

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of South Korean K-Pop group BTS, has filed for a preliminary review of a planned initial public offering, the Korea Exchange said on Thursday. JPMorgan, NH Investment & Securities and Korea Investment & Securities are the underwriters for the offering, the exchange said in a statement.