Motor racing-Williams considers sale of struggling F1 team

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:21 IST
Williams is considering a sale of its once-dominant but now struggling Formula One team as part of a new strategic direction, Williams Grand Prix Holdings (WGPH) said on Friday. The company published annual results showing Formula One revenue slid to 95.4 million pounds ($117.6 million) in 2019, down from 130.7 million pounds the previous year.

"The WGPH board is undertaking a review of all the various strategic options available to the company," it said. "Options being considered include, but are not limited to, raising new capital for the business, a divestment of a minority stake in WGPH or a divestment of a majority stake in WGPH including a potential sale of the whole company." ($1 = 0.8115 pounds)

