Left Menu
Development News Edition

Online child sex abuse cases triple under lockdown in Philippines

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:14 IST
Online child sex abuse cases triple under lockdown in Philippines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cases of online child sex abuse in the Philippines have tripled under coronavirus, the government said, with campaigners warning that the country's lockdown has left more children vulnerable to exploitation by human traffickers and cash-strapped relatives.

The spread of cheap, high-speed internet and the rise in mobile phone ownership has fuelled live-streamed abuse - known as cybersex trafficking - in recent years and the Philippines is considered by charities to be the epicenter of the global trade. Officials and activists said the problem has worsened under lockdown in the capital, Manila - one of the world's longest at 11 weeks - as families have struggled to earn a living while children have been out of school and spending more time online.

The Southeast Asian nation has recorded about 15,580 cases of coronavirus and 921 deaths since the outbreak hit in January. "Now that people are required to stay at home, many suffer from a loss of income from the shutdown," Emmeline Villar, an undersecretary at the Department of Justice (DoJ), told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"(This) makes it more likely that the traffickers will engage in abusive behavior," Villar added. From March 1 to May 24, there were 279,166 cases of online child sex abuse in the Philippines, said the DoJ, using data from the U.S.-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. There were 76,561 cases during this timeframe in 2019.

The country's justice department earlier this week urged internet service providers to install technology to block both access to and distribution of child abuse imagery. Yet the crime is tough to crack because abuse often involves family members or friends, according to officials and activists.

"This is largely a family-based crime meaning home is a place of vulnerability and exploitation, rather than a place of safety," said Samson Inocencio, national director of the International Justice Mission (IJM) - an anti-slavery charity. In operations supported by the IJM in the Philippines since 2011, more than half of those arrested for online child sex abuse were parents, relatives, or family friends, the group said.

"Lockdowns also pose a barrier to detection because children have almost no access to teachers or community members to whom they might disclose abuse or display signs," Inocencio added. A recent study by IJM found the prevalence of online child sex abuse in the nation rose significantly from 2014 to 2017.

A Philippines court this week sentenced a U.S. citizen based in the country, David Deakin, to life imprisonment for three counts of human trafficking. Deakin had recorded child sex abuse and sold it to foreign customers online, the authorities said. Europe's policing agency, Europol, last week said it was concerned by a rise in pedophile activities, with EU law enforcement observing more searches for illegal websites and shutting more platforms for the exchange of child sex material.

The United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) estimates 1.8 million children are sex trafficked every year - but this figure does not include victims of cybersex trafficking.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Middle class in economic grief, reduction of interest rates brainless: Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday said that the people belonging to the middle class and lower middle class are in economic grief and added that the decision to reduce the interest rates and discontinue the RBI Bonds during ...

South Africa has virus testing backlog of nearly 100,000

South Africa says it has a backlog of nearly 100,000 unprocessed tests for the coronavirus, a striking example of the painful shortage of testing kits and reagents across Africa as cases steadily rise. This challenge is caused by the limite...

Haryana minister Vij bats for lockdown extension; curbs free movement at Delhi borders

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday suggested that the lockdown should continue beyond May 31 and justified the strictness at the Delhi borders, saying free movement will lead to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. If you ask my...

Bulgaria to lift travel ban on Australian convicted of murder

Bulgaria will move to lift a ban that prevents an Australian man convicted of murder in 2009 and released on parole from leaving the country, the Interior Ministry said on Friday. The decision comes after Bulgarias highest appeals court dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020