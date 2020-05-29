Left Menu
Development News Edition

We thought too big, Renault says as it axes 15,000 jobs in cost-cutting reboot

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:32 IST
We thought too big, Renault says as it axes 15,000 jobs in cost-cutting reboot
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Renault acknowledged that its global ambitions had been unrealistic, announcing plans to cut about 15,000 jobs, shrink production and restructure French plants as it pressed the reset button and sought to banish the specter of Carlos Ghosn. Faced with a slump in demand that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, Renault detailed plans on Friday to find 2 billion euros ($2.22 billion) in savings over the next three years.

"We thought too big in terms of sales," said interim Chief Executive Clotilde Delbos, adding the company was "coming back to its bases" after investing and spending too much in recent years. The French carmaker was under pressure even before COVID-19 hit, posting its first loss in a decade in 2019, and has said nothing would be "taboo" as it reviews its business.

It plans to trim its global capacity to 3.3 million vehicles in 2024 from 4 million now, focusing on its most profitable models and areas such as electric cars while freezing manufacturing expansion in countries like Romania. Renault, like its Japanese alliance partner Nissan, is rowing back on an aggressive expansion plan pursued by Ghosn, its former boss-turned-fugitive, who is wanted on charges of financial misconduct in Tokyo. Ghosn denies the charges.

"The mindset has completely changed. The previous line was volumes and sales and being the first on the podium," Delbos said. "We're not looking to be on top of the world, what we want is a sustainable and profitable company." The company, due to bring ex-Volkswagen executive Luca de Meo on board as CEO in July, said it would cut costs by reducing the number of subcontractors in areas such as engineering and the number of components it uses, as well as shrinking gearbox manufacturing worldwide.

Delbos ruled out the need for a rights issue, saying Renault was close to sealing a 5 billion-euro credit line guaranteed by the French government. Renault shares were down 5% by 0820GMT, the worst-performing stock on France's blue-chip index.

THIRD OF CUTS IN FRANCE Renault, which is 15% owned by the French state, faces the most sensitive restructuring measures in its home country, which will shoulder almost a third of the global job cuts and faces potential plant closures.

The carmaker said it was in talks with unions. Six sites out of Renault's 14 plants in France - including a component factory in Brittany and the Dieppe factory where the group's Alpine cars are made - will be under review, though most changes would take effect after 2022, Delbos said. Some of the six plants like the one in Flins, close to Paris, where it makes its electric Zoe models, could cease to assemble cars and center on recycling activities instead, the company said.

The government has said it will not sign off on the state-backed loan until management and unions conclude talks over jobs and factories in France. It is seeking further clarity on how some big factories will be reorganized and further guarantees on jobs before it gives the green light, according to a source familiar with the matter. In all just under 10% of its global workforce will be affected by layoffs, and restructuring measures will cost 1.2 billion euros. There will be about 4,600 job cuts in France, though Renault said it would prioritize employment transfers, voluntary departures, and retirement schemes.

French unions expressed frustration. "This plan is unbalanced, at the expense of French activities," the moderate CFDT union said on Friday, adding that other countries had been less affected.

GETTING OVER GHOSN? Renault is still struggling to move on from the scandal involving Ghosn, which strained its relations with alliance partner Nissan and paralyzed joint projects.

Ghosn, who ran Renault and was the chief architect of the alliance, was arrested in Japan in late 2018 on financial misconduct charges but fled to Lebanon in December. He has denied wrongdoing and hit out at his past employers. Renault and Nissan have been hit hard by the pandemic just as they were trying to rework their partnership. Nissan this week also outlined a plan to become smaller and more efficient.

They were among the weakest global automakers going into the crisis, lacking a clear plan for using their alliance to emerge from the slump and share the burden of investing in electric vehicles and other technology. ($1 = 0.9016 euros)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Circular soon to address grouse of pet owners: Centre to HC

The Union government on Friday told the Bombay High Court that it will issue a circular soon to address all grievances of pet owners regarding taking the animals outside for a walk during the lockdown. Additional Solicitor General Anil Sing...

EU says Hong Kong decision damages trust with China - Borrell

European Union governments expressed grave concern on Friday over Chinas security law for Hong Kong, the EUs top diplomat Josep Borrell said following a meeting of the blocs 27 foreign ministers.We express our grave concern at the steps tak...

How can Indian paint industry stop relying on imports of raw materials from China

The paint industry relies on imports of Titanium Di Oxide T1O2 from China when India has it abundance Chennai, 29th May, 2020 The paint industry in India has been grappling with sluggish real estate, lower construction and a dip in automo...

Prez Kovind, PM Modi condole death, floral tributes paid to Veerendra Kumar

A host of leaders led by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of M P Veerendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha member and Managing Director of Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi, who passed away late last nigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020