Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter on air while covering Minneapolis protests

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN reporter reporting live on television early Friday morning while covering the Minneapolis protests, without giving any reason, and led him and three crew members away in handcuffs.

Black reporter Omar Jiminez had just shown a protester being arrested when about half a dozen white police officers surrounded him.

"We can move back to where you like," he told the officers wearing gas masks and face shields, before explaining that he and his crew were members of the press. "We're getting out of your way."