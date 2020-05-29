Left Menu
Pak Army claims to shoot down ‘Indian quadcopter' along LoC

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-05-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:24 IST
The Pakistan Army on Friday claimed to have shot down an "Indian quadcopter" allegedly intruding across the Line of Control (LoC). Military spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the copter intruded 700 meters from Kanzalwan sector.

"Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter which came from Kanzalwan Sector, intruded 700 Meters on Pakistan side of the LOC in Nekrun Sector," according to a tweet by the spokesman. India has dismissed previous such claims by the Pakistan Army.

It was the second quadcopter which the Pakistani Army has claimed to have shot down in three days. On Wednesday, it said that it has downed an Indian "spying quadcopter" for allegedly violating the airspace along the LoC. In April, the Pakistan Army claimed to have shot down an Indian drone.

The ties between the two nations strained following the Balakot strike when the Indian Air Force jets bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan on February 26 last year to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. Pakistan retaliated on February 27 by attempting to target Indian military installations.

The ties further nose-dived after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August last year. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

