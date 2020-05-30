Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd case

Reuters | Minneapolis | Updated: 30-05-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 00:25 IST
Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The white Minneapolis policeman who pinned an unarmed black man with a knee to the throat before the man died was arrested and charged with murder, a prosecutor said on Friday after three nights of violent protests rocked the Midwestern city. Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on a bystander's cellphone video kneeling on George Floyd's neck on Monday before the 46-year-old man died, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman told a news briefing.

"He is in custody and has been charged with murder," Freeman said of Chauvin. "We have evidence, we have the citizen's camera's video, the horrible, horrific, terrible thing we have all seen over and over again, we have the officer's body-worn camera, we have statements from some witnesses." The cellphone footage showed Floyd repeatedly moaning and gasping while he pleaded to Chauvin, kneeling on his neck, "Please, I can't breathe." After several minutes, Floyd gradually grows quiet and ceases to move.

Chauvin and three fellow officers at the scene were fired on Tuesday from the Minneapolis Police Department. The city identified the other officers as Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng. Freeman said the investigation into Chauvin - who, if convicted, faces up to 25 years in prison on the murder charge - was ongoing and that he anticipated charges against the other officers. He said it was appropriate to charge "the most dangerous perpetrator" first.

Earlier on Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called for an end to the violent protests, which have included arson, looting and the burning down of a police precinct, while promising a reckoning with the racial inequities behind the unrest. "None of us can live in a society where roving bands go unchecked and do what they want to, ruin property," Walz said. "We have to get back to that point of what caused this all to happen and start working on that."

The protests, which threatened to stretch into a fourth night, have been driven in part by a lack of arrests in the case. Responding to a reporter's question about why the officers were not arrested sooner, Freeman stressed that charges in similar cases would typically take nine months to a year.

"This is by far the fastest we've ever charged a police officer," said Freeman. "We entrust our police officers to use a certain amount of force to do their job, to protect us. They commit a criminal act if they use that force unreasonably."

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

'West Bengal shifting to Sweden model to contain coronavirus'

With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing the easing of lockdown restrictions in the state, a renowned doctor said that following ramping up of COVID-19 tests, the government seems to be gradually shifting towards the Swede...

Study reveals nitrous oxide safe for women in labour, newborns

In the largest study of its kind, researchers found that the use of nitrous oxide N2O as a pain relief option for individuals in labour is safe for newborn children and the individual. As per the study converting it to a different form of p...

Medica Medica Group of Hospitals lays the foundation for a healthy future during COVID-19

Kolkata West Bengal India May 30 ANIBusinessWire India Medica Group of Hospitals, the largest private hospital chain in Eastern India, hosted its first COVID-19 virtual discourse, highlighting the subject - Adopt the new normal - Lets work ...

UEFA mulls Champions League final host away from Istanbul

UEFA is planning to move the Champions League final away from Istanbul and is considering other locations as planning and scheduling is shaken up by the coronavirus pandemic. The UEFA executive committee will meet on June 17 to examine the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020