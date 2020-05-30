Left Menu
Two Federal Protective Service officers shot in Oakland, California

Two Federal Protective Service officers suffered gunshot wounds amid protests over the death of George Floyd on Friday night (local time) in Oakland, California, CNN reported citing Police.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 18:20 IST
Two Federal Protective Service officers shot in Oakland, California
46-year-old African-American man George Floyd was detained and subsequently died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Two Federal Protective Service officers suffered gunshot wounds amid protests over the death of George Floyd on Friday night (local time) in Oakland, California, CNN reported citing Police. One of the officers succumbed to injuries.

Protests have erupted in various cities across the United States over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man. The 46-year-old man's death has sparked outrage across the nation.

Floyd was detained and subsequently died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday. A bystander video recording showed a cop kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while Floyd was saying that he could not breathe. At least 7,500 protesters took to the streets of the city to demonstrate over the death of George Floyd, the Oakland Police Department told CNN.

"Two Federal Protective Services officers stationed at the Oakland Down Town Federal Building suffered gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, one succumbed to his injury," the police department was quoted as saying. Meanwhile, the New York Police Department told the outlet that its officers arrested dozens during the protests that took place in the city.

Earlier, it was reported that protesters, outraged over the death of George Floyd, breached the complex of the Treasury Department and spray painted the area, a law enforcement source informed CNN on Friday (local time). Some of the protesters were briefly detained by the US Secret Service but were eventually released. The agitators also threw some sort of firecracker at the police holding a barricade inside the CNN Center.

