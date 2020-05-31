Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Divert weapons funding to research to prevent next pandemic, pope says

Pope Francis on Saturday urged politicians to divert funds spent on weapons to research to prevent another pandemic, as he led the largest gathering in the Vatican in nearly three months. Francis presided at an outdoor prayer service with about 130 people, including many directly affected by the pandemic. Most vulnerable in England can spend time outdoors from Monday

The more than 2 million people who have been "shielding" from COVID-19 in England because they are deemed to be clinically extremely vulnerable will be allowed to spend time outdoors from Monday for the first time in 10 weeks. The government said on Saturday that the 2.2 million will be able to go outside with members of their household, while continuing to follow social distancing guidelines. Those who live alone can meet outside with one other person from another household. 'At last we're free': Parisians head for the park as lockdown eases

Parisians flocked to parks and gardens as they reopened in the sunny French capital on Saturday for the first time after almost 11 weeks of coronavirus lockdown, one of the last areas of France to ease restrictions. With public impatience mounting and temperatures up to 28 Celsius (82 Fahrenheit) forecast over the holiday weekend, authorities brought forward the parks' reopening, initially scheduled for June 2. Islamic State kills Afghan journalist, technician in bus blast

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Saturday's bomb explosion that killed an Afghan journalist and a technician in minibus carrying employees of a local television station in Kabul. At least seven people were wounded in the evening rush hour attack. Pictures showed a white minibus with extensive damage to its front. Hong Kong officials say Trump 'completely wrong' to end city's special status

Hong Kong officials lashed out on Saturday at moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to strip the city of its special status in a bid to punish China for imposing national security laws on the global financial hub. Speaking hours after Trump said the city no longer warranted economic privileges and that some officials could face sanctions, security minister John Lee told reporters that Hong Kong could not be threatened and would push ahead with the new laws. Lack of protective gear leaves Mexican nurses battling pandemic in fear

As a nurse on the front lines of Mexico's coronavirus battle, Gisela Hernandez has stayed away from her children for nearly two months, sleeping in a hotel and even her car to avoid infecting them because she feels inadequately protected at work. At night, she video calls Santiago, 5 and Renata, 9, who are both asthmatic, to hear about what they've done during the day and remind them how much she misses them. Iran berates U.S. over police killing, slams racism

Iran, always keen to score points against its longtime foe the United States, took Washington to task on Saturday over the killing of a black man by a white police officer that has sparked angry protests over racial injustice. "Some don't think #BlackLivesMatter," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter. "To those of us who do: it is long overdue for the entire world to wage war against racism. Time for a #WorldAgainstRacism." England risks COVID-19 resurgence by ending lockdown too soon, scientific advisers say

England risks losing control of the coronavirus pandemic again and is at a "very dangerous moment" as it starts to ease out of the COVID-19 lockdown, senior scientific and medical advisers warned on Saturday. One of the slowest countries to lock down, Britain is now one of the worst-hit and is just starting to take tentative steps to reopen parts of the economy, aided by a newly launched track and trace system that is designed to suppress outbreaks. EU urges U.S. to reconsider decision to cut ties with WHO

The European Union urged the United States on Saturday to reconsider its decision to cut ties with the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "In the face of this global threat, now is the time for enhanced cooperation and common solutions. Actions that weaken international results must be avoided," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, said in a statement. China's 'nervous' Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Chinese President Xi Jinping is so nervous about the position of the Communist Party that he is risking a new Cold War and imperilling Hong Kong's position as Asia's pre-eminent financial hub, the last British governor of the territory told Reuters. Chris Patten said Xi's 'thuggish' crackdown in Hong Kong risked triggering an outflow of capital and people from the city which funnels the bulk of foreign investment into mainland China.