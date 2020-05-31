Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal govt tables Constitution amendment bill in parliament amidst border row with India

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-05-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 14:26 IST
Nepal govt tables Constitution amendment bill in parliament amidst border row with India

The Nepal government on Sunday tabled a Constitution amendment bill in parliament aimed at altering the country's map amid a border dispute with India. Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shivamaya Tumbahangphe, on behalf of the government of Nepal, tabled the bill, a day after the main Opposition Nepali Congress also backed the legislation. It will be the second amendment to the Constitution. Nepal recently released the revised political and administrative map of the country laying claim over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

India reacted angrily to the move saying such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable and asked the neighbouring country to refrain from such "unjustified cartographic assertion". The bill seeks to amend the political map of Nepal included in Schedule 3 of the Constitution. The new map will be used in all official documents including the coat of arms after the amendment bill is endorsed through parliament. Parliament will now deliberate on the proposal before endorsing the bill. After its endorsement by both the Houses of parliament, the President will order issuance of the bill. The central committee of the main Opposition party Nepali Congress on Saturday decided to back the bill.

Last week, the proposed bill was removed from the business schedule of parliament at the last minute at the request of Minister K P Sharma Oli. The discussion on the Constitution amendment bill was delayed as the Nepali Congress asked for more time to discuss the matter in its high-level body. Similarly, the Samajbadi Janata Party Nepal and the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal demanded that their long-standing calls for Constitution amendment also be incorporated. It requires a two-thirds majority to endorse the Constitution amendment bill. During an all-party meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Oli urged the top leaders of all political parties represented in parliament to unanimously endorse it.

The ties between India and Nepal came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8. Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through Nepalese territory. India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali earlier this month summoned Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and handed over a diplomatic note to protest against India inaugurating the key road. However, Gyawali last week said that he was confident that the Kalapani issue between the two neighbours will be resolved through talks.

India on Thursday indicated its readiness to engage with Nepal to resolve the festering border row based on mutual sensitivity and respect. India is monitoring the current situation in Nepal, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said referring to Kathmandu deferring a plan to bring in a constitutional amendment to validate a new map that depicted Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territory "India is open to engaging with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual sensitivity and mutual respect, in an environment of trust and confidence. This is a continuous process and requires constructive and positive efforts," Srivastava said.

The Lipulekh pass is a far western point near Kalapani, a disputed border area between Nepal and India. Both India and Nepal claim Kalapani as an integral part of their territory -- India as part of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district and Nepal as part of Dharchula district..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat Mission flight with 148 Indians departs from Riyadh

A special flight under the Vande Bharat Mission with 148 passengers on board departed from Riyadh for Hyderabad on Sunday. Air India AI 1936 bound for Hyderabad has departed from King Khalid International Airport Riyadh with 148 passengers,...

Guidelines on lockdown measures in Jammu and Kashmir to continue till June 8

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday issued an order stating that guidelines on lockdown measures in the Union Territory will continue till June 8. The order was issued from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Department of Disas...

Ex-captain Hanif Khan claims Pakistan hockey team smuggled goods in 1983

Former Pakistan hockey captain Hanif Khan has accused some of his teammates of indulging in smuggling valuable goods into the country while returning from a tour of Hong Kong way back in 1983. Opening up a scandal, Hanif revealed that wh...

Nawaz Sharif's leaked photo sparks debate over his health

A fresh picture of Pakistans ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif taking tea at a London caf along with some members of his family went viral on social media, sparking a debate on his health with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020