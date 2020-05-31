3 civilians injured in bomb blast in Kabul
Three civilians have been wounded after a bomb blast in Kabul on Sunday.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 31-05-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 21:06 IST
Three civilians have been wounded after a bomb blast in Kabul on Sunday.
The bomb blast occurred in 11th police district of Kabul city, reported Pajhwok Aghan News.
On May 30, an IED targetted a vehicle of Khurshid TV, a private Afghan television channel, here on Saturday, killing at least one journalist and a driver. According to TOLOnews, six people were injured in the attack. (ANI)