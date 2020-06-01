Left Menu
Development News Edition

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

Washington D.C [USA], June 1 (ANI) An over 200-year-old historic St John's church near White House has been vandalised and set on fire as protests over the death of George Floyd escalated into rioting and multiple fires seen in Washington and other US cities.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 10:01 IST
George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House
Disturbing visuals of fire from US capitol (Source: Fox News). Image Credit: ANI

An over 200-year-old historic St John's church near White House has been vandalized and set on fire as protests over the death of George Floyd escalated into rioting and multiple fires seen in Washington and other US cities. "This church has been standing in our city since the early 1800s. Please avoid the area," the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of the District of Columbia said on Twitter.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the basement fire, which police said was intentionally set. The MPD said it is currently responding to multiple fires intentionally set in Washington D.C and its suburban neighborhoods. Protestors were also seen pulling down a flag from the landmark that opened in the year 1816 and popularly nicknamed the "Church of the Presidents" as beginning with James Madison, every president has been an occasional attendee of services.

In Washington, Fox News cameras were rolling as flames erupted in the newly renovated basement of the St. John's Church parish house; it was unclear exactly how the fire started or how much damage had been done to the church. A senior official said more than 50 Secret Service officers have been injured so far Sunday night, with the numbers expected to worsen, as rioters hurled bottles and Molotov cocktails.

There were protests in the area all day, and protesters set several fires on Sunday evening. According to the Washington Post, in Georgetown and elsewhere in America's capital city, people spent the afternoon hammering plywood boards outside retail shops and restaurants in the hopes their businesses would escape the attacks that others a day earlier did not. American flags and parked cars and buildings were lit ablaze.

The city is now under curfew, which went into effect at 11 p.m. (local time) and will be active until 6 a.m. on Monday. The scale of the protests spanned from San Francisco to Boston and unfolding on a single night.

More than two dozen mayors and governors have imposed curfews, a level not seen the unrest following the 1968 assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., The New York Times reported. In Indianapolis, two people were reported dead in bursts of downtown violence, adding to deaths reported in Detroit and Minneapolis in recent days.

Earlier Sunday, people robbed stores in broad daylight in Philadelphia and Santa Monica, California, and a driver sped a semitrailer toward a massive crowd of people assembled on a highway in Minneapolis but remarkably, there were no initial reports of anyone hurt aside from that driver. In neighboring St. Paul, thousands gathered peacefully in front of the state Capitol, pledging to keep up the protests.

The National Guard's top general on Sunday said Guard units in nearly half of US states have been mobilized to help major cities deal with the riots. Gen. Joseph Lengyel said some 16,000 additional Guard troops have been deployed to 24 states and the District of Columbia in response to civil disturbances. Floyd died Monday after a Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, pressed his knee on Floyd's neck. The officer has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter; he and three other officers were fired from the force after a video of Floyd's death emerged.

Riots erupted from demonstrations in cities from San Francisco to Boston protesting the death of Floyd. The latest deployment brought the total number of deployed National Guard members to about 62,000 across the country. Other Guard members already had been deployed to assist with their governments' COVID-19 relief efforts.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

India asks internet service providers to block WeTransfer

India has ordered its internet service providers ISPs to block file-sharing website WeTransfer at a time when hundreds of millions of people are working from home because of a nationwide lockdown to stop the novel coronavirus. The order, da...

Jharkhand CM urges industries, corporates to support evacuation of migrant workers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the state government has made sincere efforts to bring back migrant workers and urged the industries and corporate houses to support it in the evacuation of workers. Soren, in a Twee...

Rugby-Sunwolves confirm time in Super Rugby is over

The Sunwolves said on Monday that their final season in Super Rugby is over after the Tokyo-based teams bid to play in a domestic tournament in Australia fell through due to COVID-19 travel and logistics issues.With rugby preparing to retur...

Embassy Office Parks Corporate Connect Program Provides Sanitizers to 9,20,000 Students

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Embassy Office Parks REIT NSE EMBASSY BSE 542602 Embassy REIT, Indias first and only listed REIT, along with a number of their corporate occupiers -...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020